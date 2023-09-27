A family massacre took place this morning in Alessandria. A 67-year-old man, Martino Benzi, killed his 17-year-old son Matteo while he was sleeping and his 55-year-old wife Monica Berto who were at home in via Lombroso.

Then he went out and went to visit his eighty-year-old mother-in-law Carla Schiffo in the Divine Providence retirement home in the Orti district of the city, ultimately taking his own life in the pensioner’s courtyard. The investigators discovered the murder of his wife and son when they intervened in the pension and to reconstruct the dynamics and collect possible testimonies they went to his house and also found his wife and son dead.

Benzi is an engineer who graduated from the Polytechnic of Turin in 1982. He currently owns an IT consultancy and website design and creation firm. His wife Monica Berta, born in 1968, worked in Valenza Po. In the past it appears that she suffered from an illness that forced her to be hospitalized for a long time. The couple’s son, Martino, 17, was studying at Itis Alessandro Volta. In the house of the man, Martino Benzi, some writings relating to his intentions were found but nothing which, according to the investigators, makes the motive for the massacre clear.

On the blog, pride in his son “I am someone who – born in 1956 – decided to have a child at fifty, the age at which some of my school friends became grandparents.” He wrote like this on his blog about him. Benzi loved writing about his son. “I like to tell stories. And write. I started doing it seriously the day my son turned eighteen months old and at first it was the transcription of the fairy tales told to him, then they became stories for when he was older”.

Still speaking of his son, he wrote: “In May 2006, a beautiful child was born to me, at the age when some of my school friends became grandfathers. I don’t think I need to tell you that something like this helps – forces me – to keep me young and in step with the times.”