Alexandria, porter killed at the Londra Hotel: the cameras would have filmed the attack

The doorman of the London Hotela four-star hotel located near the station, was found died in a pool of blood. To give the alarm a passer-by who would have noticed the man’s body around 1:30. The murder, which took place in Alessandria, could be one robbery ended in tragedy.

The man would have been killed at the height of one violent assault. According to the investigators the cameras they would have resumed the scene: a suspect has already been taken to the barracks for investigations.

Read also:

Russia-Ukraine war, Draghi da Biden to follow a suicide line

Ukraine, the Pope to the warmongers of the world: “Arms do not lead to peace”

US inflation and Lagarde (ECB), markets: towards another turbulent week

Survey of mayors, surprise Mancinelli (Ancona), Bucci over 56%

Gran Canaria, the island loved by Italians where petrol costs 1.10 euros

Bono and The Edge play surprisingly in the Kiev subway. VIDEO

Intesa Sanpaolo, in support of Italian cooperatives in difficulty

Brindisi, the first energy community: 350 families will save on their bills