Goalless and return 0-0 again and a result that did not break even in extra time ended 0-0. The penalties were decisive

Alexandria – Alexandria after 47 years returns to Serie B. It took penalty kicks to win promotion at the end of a real battle in the playoff final against Mandorlini’s Padova.

Balance between the two teams that reigned supreme. Go to the Euganeo 0-0 and return today again at 0-0 after 120 intense minutes with the teams that tried in every way to outdo each other in a hot Moccagatta, with temperatures that touched thirty degrees.

It took penalties to decide who should go up in B. And the penalties have rewarded Alexandria.

Here, too, balance until the fourth penalty, then Gasparro made a mistake for Padua by kicking out. Rubin went to the spot for the decisive penalty. A supporting actor, who arrived this year from Reggina, with Corazza, who found little space but with great experience, ex Toro, among other things. And Rubin did not betray: ball in the net displacing the goalkeeper. And at that point he gave himself the off to the party, on the pitch, outside the stadium, with the crazy fans and the whole city in a frenzy for a goal that everyone here, on the banks of the Tanaro, has been waiting for for 47 years.