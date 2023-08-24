Alexandria, 9-year-old boy stung by a hornet: died of anaphylactic shock

He was on vacation with his parents and sister in the hills of Costa Vescovato, in the province of Alessandria. A German boy died after being stung by a hornet while playing in the courtyard of the farmhouse where he was staying with his family. The little one, originally from Nuremberg, was 9 years old.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri of the Tortona company, in the early evening of August 21 the little one was playing in a picnic area near a stable, when the insect stung him in the neck. The poison that entered the circulation caused immediate cardiac arrest.

The parents, guided on the phone by the operators of the 118 station, immediately started the cardiac massage, which was then continued by the doctors who arrived on site. After about an hour of maneuvers, the heart started beating again and, having been intubated, the little one was transported to the children’s hospital in Alessandria. However, the situation worsened.

Yesterday morning, Wednesday 23 August, brain death was declared. Organs were harvested for donation last night with the permission of the family members.

The child died due to an anaphylactic shock: according to the doctors it would not have been possible to save him even if the sting had occurred near the hospital.

“As far as our command is concerned, we have not seen an increase in emergency calls relating to hornets and the nests of these insects, which cause many problems,” said Luca Traversa, head of the section, according to Corriere della Sera. of the Tortona Fire Brigade. “It is true, however, that the bumblebee season has moved: before they arrived in early summer, now in August. In recent weeks, however, we have been doing a few more interventions than in the past”.