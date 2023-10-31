Minister of Mines and Energy states that he is discussing with Pacheco a “major fiscal recovery project” for Minas Gerais

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), said this Monday (October 30, 2023) that the federal government “will fight bravely so that the right to update public servants’ salaries is not withdrawn” of Minas Gerais. The speech was in reference to the RRF (Tax Recovery Regime) sent to ALMG (Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais) by the governor Romeo Zema (New) in October.

Zema’s proposal establishes 2 salary adjustments for public servants of 3% over the 9 years of the project’s validity – the 1st in 2024 and the 2nd in 2028. The model is under discussion at ALMG and needs to be approved by state deputies by December 20 .

Silveira also stated that he is discussing with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), a “major fiscal recovery project for the State of Minas Gerais”. He stated that deputies who want to negotiate the RRF with the Union commit a “big mistake” when they want “make their government viable, because they pose a bigger problem than the one they encountered”.

Alexandre Silveira was in Belo Horizonte (MG) this Monday (Oct 30) and went to an event at FIEMG (Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais) to discuss Brazilian energy policy. The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates accompanied the minister.

