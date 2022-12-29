Appointed to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD), criticized this Thursday (Dec.29, 2022) the policy adopted by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022 to relieve fuel prices. He said the measure caused damage, but did not rule out possible new exemptions.

Silveira also stated that he will work together with Fernando Haddad (PT), future finance minister, to avoid and minimize the impact of fuel price increases on inflation. He did not detail, however, what the solutions might be.

The prices of diesel oil, gasoline and gas should rise again from January 1st, with the return of PIS/Cofins charges.

“We know the complexity of this, we know the damage that the issue of tax exemption caused in the last year and this has to be handled very carefully, not only in the Executive Branch, but also in the Legislative Branch, so that we can move forward on the issue of stability economical”, said Silveira. Asked whether new exemptions would be ruled out, he said that “nothing is ruled out”.

Senator of the Republic, Silveira had his name announced this Thursday (Dec. 29) for the position of Minister of Mines and Energy by the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). During the speech, in which he also appointed 15 other ministers, the PT criticized Bolsonaro by saying that he had decided to end the fuel exemption.

“He didn’t have the courage, he just sent a provisional measure today, ending the exemption for diesel oil, gasoline, and gas. That is, with exactly 2 days left to leave, he takes this measure, who knows from the perspective of thinking that the people will put this on our backs”, said Lula.

Then, Haddad’s advisors sent a note to the media to explain the future president’s speech.

“In his statement just now, President Lula was referring to two provisional measures. One from last week, which deals with the fuel exemption for the airline industry, and another this Thursday, about the transfer price of multinationals. It is not about the PIS/Cofins MP on fuels”, says the note.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), Haddad reported that the future government asked the Bolsonaro administration not to extend the exemption from the PIS/Cofins levy on fuel. Taxes are suspended only until December 31, 2022. Haddad said this by telephone to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesas reported.

The PT’s decision responded to a request by Lula.

The president-elect also said that, in order to reduce the price of these products, it is not necessary to change the ICMS charge. “I could tinker with something else. If only the same hand that signed the raise signed the decrease in the raise”, said. According to Lula, this will happen when Petrobras’ board of directors is defined. the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) is the quoted name for the command of the state-owned company.

According to Silveira, the issue will be discussed in the coming days to avoid an impact on pumps at gas stations in the first days of the new government.