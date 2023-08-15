Minister of Mines and Energy attended the inauguration of the President of Paraguay alongside President Lula

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) that he anticipated his return to Brazil to monitor the consequences of the blackout that hit 25 states in the country. According to the investigation of Power360he lands in Brasilia in the early afternoon of this Tuesday.

The minister is in Paraguay next to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the inauguration of the Paraguayan president, Santiago Peña.

One of Silveira’s commitments in the neighboring country was to discuss the management of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant with the Paraguayan authorities and the modernization of the plant’s transmission lines.

From Paraguay, the minister determined the creation of a situation room to monitor the process of resuming energy in the States and to determine the causes of the incident.