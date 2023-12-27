It is increasingly difficult for renowned stars to bet on reaching the Liga MX, possibly the latest case is that of Sergio Canales who signed for the Rayados de Monterrey, even sacrificing the option of being considered to play in the Euro Cup. In the same way, it can be concluded that the most notable case, at least in this century, is the signing of Gignac for the Tigres, since the Frenchman has not only become a legend of the UANL, but of national football in general. .
In reality, there are few teams in Mexico that can afford to dream of making this type of signing, only the institutions with more and better financial potential, something that Atlético de San Luis has paid dearly in recent hours, since the team who has been giving a high sporting level for a couple of semesters, wanted to strengthen the project with the arrival of Alexandre Pato, a free agent right now, but the signing of the former Milan was above the Potosí budget.
Beyond Gustavo Leal's taste for directing his compatriot and the club's idea of having a star, Atlético de San Luis has put an end to negotiations with Pato's entourage. It is reported that despite being a free agent, the signing of the 34-year-old forward was unaffordable, this is because the former Sao Paolo's salary was well above what the semi-finalist team can pay.
