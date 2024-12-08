Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) is advancing with a firm step and determined to be one of the best in the history of the flyweight (125 pounds or 56.6 kilos) of the UFC. This victory over Kai Asakura at UFC 310 certifies that the Brazilian has no rival in its weight. He has already defeated all contenders, and in fact, Asakura debuted in the company directly for the title in the hopes of giving a breath of fresh air to the division. With all the other fighters in the category surpassed by Pantoja, he himself has asked the legend Demetrius Johnson to return to the sport to fight with him.

In combat, the Japanese showed bravery in the vertical fight. It seemed like there could be a surprise. However, when Pantoja took the fight to the canvas, the difference in level was palpable. The first seconds began in an electrifying way, with Pantoja who quickly wanted to impose his rhythm but with Asakura who responded with a flying knee. Although that blow was not decisive, in just a few seconds it was seen that the candidate represented a real threat.

El Caníbal (the nickname by which Pantoja is known) responded with some good hands that found their destination in the face of the Japanese, who did not flinch. Without a doubt, Asakura had come for it, showing no respect for the champion. In the rest of the round the tone was the same, great exchanges on the part of both who were involved in a first frantic assault. However, Pantoja seemed to keep the pace of the duel and come out better from the clashes of blows.

The second set began in a very similar way to the previous one, although Pantoja quickly closed the distance and managed to take the Japanese back. When the Brazilian is in this position he becomes a true master, so the beginning of the end had arrived. Said and done, the flyweight monarch suffered a blow that passed the sentence. Kai Asakura ended up asleep due to submission. With this victory, Alexandre Pantoja adds his third consecutive defense of the championship, and seems to have no rival in the category.









The horizons that open up for the Brazilian champion are complicated, because although Brandon Moreno comes from winning against Amir Albazi, Pantoja has already beaten him three times. The same goes for Brandon Royval, who is number one in the ranking and is coming off a victory, but has also lost against him. Even so, the solution proposed by the king of the division himself seems interesting. In the subsequent interview, he mentioned that he wants to bring one of the best in UFC history, Demetrious Johnson, out of retirement. «I am the GOAT here. If you want to prove that you are the GOAT, come back,” he exclaimed. Whatever happens, Alexandre Pantoja is certified as one of the best fighters that has gone through the division.