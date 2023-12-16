Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 10:45

The federal government's priority next week will be to complete the vote on the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), according to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. “The Christmas gift to Brazilians will be the enactment of tax reform and approval of President Lula’s first budget,” he said at an event in an area that will house Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) work in Itaquera, east of São Paulo.

The minister also highlighted that he awaits the conclusion of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies on the regulation of betting houses (bets).

Regarding the overturn of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's veto on payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy, Padilha stated that “you can't be an undefeated champion”.

“The government is analyzing legal measures and talking to sectors as it believes there are more effective measures to maintain jobs. The veto was guided by the AGU, which considered the exemption unconstitutional.”