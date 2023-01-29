They say having sex is like riding a bike, but it’s actually more like getting your driver’s license. No one pays much attention to the theoretical part, while everyone wants to jump into practice, which they will continue to do, hopefully, for the rest of their lives. Alexandre Lacroix believes that this is a big mistake. To solve it, this 47-year-old French philosopher has just published learn to make love (Harp Publishers), an essay on sex in which he promises to give the clues to get “the perfect fuck”. Lacroix drinks from classics such as Ovid and the Taoist tradition to bring his teachings to the present, a moment in which sex is soaked in what he himself calls Freudporn.

Under this curious name hides a monotonous and rigid script (foreplay, penetration, orgasm) that was established by the father of psychoanalysis and reinforced the pornography industry. A script that lovers (mainly heterosexuals) repeat involuntarily, lubricious dancers of a dance choreographed beforehand. Many times, what we do in bed is not explained by an atavistic and irrational instinct, but by what we see on Pornhub —X video website—.

In his essay, Lacroix tells personal stories, but also makes use of past and present names such as Aristotle, Michel Houellebecq, Andrea Dworkin, Arthur Schopenhauer or Immanuel Kant to defend that sex must be understood as a living, creative and performative art. In her opinion, this act has been overanalyzed from the point of view of biology, but it has an environmental, cultural and political dimension that we often forget. He has tried to unravel it by consulting not only books, but also the sheets of history, where a palimpsest of passionate, mechanical, violent sex has been printed that has led us to understand intercourse, to practice it, as we do it.

Question. Can a treatise on philosophy help in bed more than a kamasutra?

Reply. Yes. I think there are two issues there. The first is that the kamasutra not very useful. If you have tried to put into practice the positions that he proposes, you will have realized that it is quite complicated. It reduces the sexual act to a succession of comic strips, it is not a method, but a concatenation of positions that can hardly be executed. It’s like trying to explain the complexity of feelings of love or friendship with geometry: it just doesn’t work. On the other hand, philosophy can help to understand sexology, which is a discipline that has always been read from medicine and psychology. And it’s somewhat reductionist, because if you think about all the complex elements that shape a sexual relationship, you understand that there are other possible prisms from which to analyze it. And philosophy is one of them. Sex is not just a biological function, it is not like eating. When we are practicing it we are immersed in a cultural or educational context.

Q. is what you call Freudpornwhat a word…

R. Yes. I start from the theory of sexual scripts. It was published in the 1970s by two American researchers, John Gagnon and William Simon, who defend that when we have sexual relations we are not only guided by our instinct, we are following a script. They are scripts that are not written, but we all know them. We know exactly what we have to do at any given time. For example, when a man reaches into a woman’s blouse, he expects her to reach into her shirt. If he does a cunnilingus, he understands that soon after she will give him fellatio. And the most banal, simplest version of that cultural script is what I call the script Freudporn. It is the hegemonic model of sexuality in Western society and comes from a conception of the sexual relationship inherited from Freud that has been taken up and amplified by porn. The idea, always from a heterosexual hypothesis, is that sex is arranged in three acts: preliminary, penetration and orgasm. And this is cultural, not biological.

Q. But between the publication of totem and taboo Freud’s and the rise of the Pornhub web have been over 100 years. Instinct will have something to do with all of that…

R. The changes are slow, but they are there. For example, the Greeks and Romans were openly bisexual. Even the term homosexuality is very recent, it has existed since the end of the 19th century. So the concept was not used, it was not known. But there was a real tension, among men who had sex with men, between being top and bottom. It was a little embarrassing for a grown man, for a macho, to be passive; but this was normal for a young man. Another example: in a novel from the Middle Ages, a sexual relationship between a princess and a servant disguised as a knight is portrayed. He manages to trick her with her disguise until they have sex. People from the lower strata of society didn’t usually kiss while fucking, but people from the court and the aristocracy did. This is cultural. Another story that serves to illustrate the cultural component of sex is that of the French anthropologist Jean Malaurie. He had been living with the Inuit—inhabitants of the arctic tundra of northern Alaska, Canada, and Greenland—in the 1950s, and during the winter he had relations with a woman. He described the relationship as very simple: just penetration in one position. Because if he had done something else, it would have felt like a desecration or an assault. And it’s interesting because this describes the confrontation between the European script, which consisted of foreplay, penetration and orgasm, and the Inuit script: only penetration in one position.

Q. A few years ago sex was understood as an inherently apolitical act. You cite authors like Andrea Dworkin to argue otherwise.

R. Few writings have changed the understanding of the sexual act as much as his book Intercourse, from 1987. She was a feminist convinced that sex had a political dimension. She said that what happens in the bedroom is outside the public sphere, but this does not mean that it is something neutral, it is convenient for a few, just like neoliberalism in the market economy. The free market is always convenient for the one who is in a dominant position. In this case, it has been perfect for the man. The use of the bedroom for sleeping and fucking is relatively recent, from the end of the 18th century. You can’t talk about it, it’s a very superficial way of understanding sex, because it has many layers and many cultural codifications that it’s okay to bring into the public sphere. Sex is political.

Q. He promises in his book to give “a philosophical definition of the perfect powder.” What would?

R. We should change the rhythm of our sexual life, which sometimes has the rhythm of electronic music, it is boom, boom, boom, boom. Very mechanical, very alienating. And we could move on to dancing something more like swing. When you dance swing there is some repetition, but there is a certain type of elasticity, it does not have a pounding and binary rhythm, there is a random part. I would even say it can be like jazz, a music that you can feel, but that you cannot write. To get the perfect powder you have to disassemble the script of the Freudporn, which starts from a vision of the relationship that is highly oriented towards procreation, which works as a kind of moral justification. But we are performing on this stage under the influence of porn.

Q. Because the sex that is practiced alone influences the one that is carried out in company.

R. Increasingly. In France, the average age at which children see pornography for the first time is 11 years old. And I imagine that in Spain it will be at a similar age [se sitúa entre los nueve y los 10 años]. But the average age at which adolescents have their first sexual relationship has not changed, it is 15 for men and 16 for women. This means that for four or five years, most of your sexual education and your sexual imaginary are built with pornography as a base. and the porn mainstream has many problems: women do not have pleasure, the representation that is made of racial minorities… We should deconstruct this scenario, move away from the script of the Freudporn. We don’t have to understand foreplay as starting the car, penetration as a highway, and orgasm as the destination. We can enjoy the road, enter the highway and combine it with alternative roads, without thinking about the destination or the goal.

Q. Regarding sex, people tend to embrace the practice with more euphoria than the theory. It’s a mistake? Should you read more on the subject?

R. Yes. To write this book I have read a lot. And I have realized that nowadays it is very difficult to separate it from pornography, which has a hegemonic role in the idea of ​​sex that we have. Pornhub is among the most viewed pages in every country in the world, even in those where porn is prohibited. There has been a globalization of access, you see sex, but you don’t theorize about it. It’s not easy to talk about it with parents. Adolescents are not given training. It is not easy to talk about it with the couple. There is an eloquent silence. But in the world of philosophy there is a tradition that goes back to the classics. I have drunk from Ovid and from his book The art of Loving, from the tradition of Taoism, in China, which conceives of sex as a type of living art, like theater or dance. They believe that it goes beyond satisfaction, that it has a creative dimension. I have all these influences, but they are obviously very old, I have tried to update them in a modern book.

Q. We talk a lot about the influence of pornography, but how have other technological advances such as dating apps influenced? Have Tinder, Bumble and Grindr changed the way you think about sex?

R. They have reinforced the dynamics that commodify sex. When you turn on Tinder or Grindr it’s like you have a price, the algorithm assigns you a degree of desirability. When you put your age, weight, measurement, your profession, where you live… You are placing yourself on a scale, in a specific position. And when you evolve in the use of apps It’s like a game of chess. You are in the market and you behave as if you were in Amazon, you want to see many aspects of the product before purchasing it: how you are, what you think, what you like to do in bed…. And, in the end, it’s like going shopping, it has the same immediate satisfaction and generates the same frustration later. It’s like ordering a pizza with Deliveroo.