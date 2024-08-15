Es kann sein, so hat Mauricio Kagel einmal gesagt, „dass nicht alle Musiker an Gott glauben, aber alle glauben an Bach“. Zu den Zeugnissen dieses Glaubens gehören etwa Transkriptionen der Chaconne aus der Partita Nr. 2 für Violine. Schumann hat sie mit einer Klavierstimme angereichert, Ferruccio Busoni hat eine Klavierfassung für zwei Hände geschrieben. Johannes Brahms erteilt der linken Hand allein den Auftrag, „eine Welt von tiefsten Gedanken und gewaltigsten Empfindungen“ zum Ausdruck zu bringen.

Ein Thema in der Bassstimme wird 32 Mal variiert. Die Herausforderung liegt darin, dass die Melodie und die Begleitung gleichzeitig gespielt werden müssen und über die Ewigkeit von mehr als zehn Minuten ein Fluss entstehen soll. Die Ausführung der endlosen Arpeggien gaben Brahms das Gefühl, sich „wie ein Geiger zu fühlen“. Nach dem magisch-hypnotischen Monolog dankte das Publikum Kantorow mit dem schönsten Beifall: einer Minute gebannter Stille.

Alexandre Kantorow at his piano recital in the Great Festival Hall in Salzburg on August 14, 2024 Marco Borrelli

Kantorow had given his Salzburg solo debut a kind of guideline with a short piece by Brahms: the heroic and passionate Rhapsody op. 79 No. 1 was followed by works of a rambling rhapsodic character – all of them with high, almost excessive technical difficulties. It was no exaggeration to say that most pianists would “rush back to their practice room” after the first glance at the score, as the program booklet states. Liszt’s “Études d’exécution transcendente” are the Magna Carta of pianistic virtuosity in their third version from 1851. “Chasse neige”, perceived by Busoni as a musical image of snow gradually covering the landscape, is a study of gently scurrying tremolos that seem to be building up to a storm.

Control in the tumult

In the constant thematic transformations of “Vallée d’Obermann” from the “Années de pèlerinage” the world-weariness of a lonely romantic can be experienced – in a sublimely introspective and, in the middle section, a dramatically heightened portrayal, played with the greatest control even in the tumultuous climaxes. But how wonderful: there was always calm in the storm, always control in the fastest movement, always full and rich sound even in the vehement attack.

After studying at the Budapest Academy, the 23-year-old Béla Bartók wanted to surpass the infamous Rhapsodies of Franz Liszt with his Opus 1 – the Rhapsody – using all the means of virtuosity available. In twenty minutes, Kantorov followed the slow, pathetic introduction, rich in triplet figures, tremolos and figurations, with a breathtaking storm.

The highlight of the concert was the performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s first piano sonata. The fact that it is rarely played here is partly due to the reputational damage caused by musical dogmatists, and partly to extreme demands that made the composer fear that it could not be played. He greatly shortened the original version, which was initially 45 minutes long. It is a classical three-movement sonata in which two quick movements frame a “lento”, held like a flowing improvisation with manifold thematic transformations. The composer explained that it was inspired by three archetypes of literature: Faust, Gretchen and Mephisto. Echoes of the Dies irae from the Latin requiem mass simultaneously represent the pianistic heights and hell of the art of the inspiring and enthusiastically celebrated concert.