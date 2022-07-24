Former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) was made official as a candidate for the government of Minas Gerais in a party convention held by his acronym on the morning of this Sunday, 24th. Earlier, the convention of the federation formed by PT, PV and PCdoB made official the name of state deputy André Quintão (PT) as vice on the ex-mayor’s ticket.

The event, which took place at the State Legislative Assembly, also made the name of Alexandre Silveira (PSD) official as a candidate for the Senate. At the convention, Kalil highlighted achievements of his management in front of the city hall of BH, highlighted the support received by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and criticized opponents.

“We cannot govern for the rich and billionaires, but look at those who need it. It will be a very tough fight. But we know, there is no respect for health. There is no respect for infrastructure. There is no respect for education,” she said.