Alexandre Guimaraes, new coach of América de Cali: it’s official

The Brazilian naturalized Costa Rican Alexandre Guimaraes returns to América de Cali as coach after just over two years after being champion with the scarlet team.

After the intricate departure of Juan Carlos Osorio, and Pompilio Páez’s interim in the match against Millonarios last weekend, Guimaraes takes over as manager of América.

This Sunday, at 5:30 pm, his first game, against Atlético Nacional, in Medellín.

Alexander Guimaraes, America. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

At noon this Wednesday, The scarlet club published a video of about 13 seconds, which gave indications that the officialization of coach Alexandre Guimaraes as the new coach of the scarlets would take place at any time.

In the few seconds of the footage, which is technically out of focus at will, the coach could be seen celebrating the title won with América in the final against Junior in December 2019. In addition, the publication was accompanied by 14 hearts, alluding to the fact that in that final there was the celebration of the 14th star of America.

Now, around 5:25 pm, the club made the announcement official: Alexandre Guimaraes is back in the red team of Valle del Cauca.

🇦🇹 Come back to this house. HIS HOUSE. ʙɪᴇɴᴠᴇɴɪᴅᴏ, ᴀᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀɴɪꜱᴛᴀ! 👹 📄✍️ The has already signed his contract and is expected to lead his first training session this Friday at the Cascajal Sports Headquarters.#WelcomeGuima pic.twitter.com/DQ6vQDInle – America of Cali (@AmericadeCali) April 6, 2022

*With information from Juan Andrés Arias, Futbolred correspondent.