Alexandre Guimaraes, from America, affected by plane crash in Costa Rica

América de Cali continues its preparation for Sunday’s game against Atlético Nacional at 5:30 in the afternoon, at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín, for date 15 of the BetPlay League, seeking to reverse the negative results and fight for ranking among the 8.

And although the expectation to see Alexandre Guimaraes on the bench this weekend is immense, it seems that the Costa Rican coach could not be there. Everything, on account of the plane crash at the Juan Santamaría airport, in Costa Rica.

When will Guimaraes arrive?

Alexandre Guimaraes, coach of América de Cali. Photo: Dimayor. VizzorImage

For this Thursday night, the arrival in the city of Cali of the new technical director of America, Alexandre Guimaraes, who was traveling from San José, Costa Rica, was expected. However, In the last hours there was an incident with a cargo plane that left the runway and split in two at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, which serves the Costa Rican capital, and therefore the strategist’s itinerary was delayed.

This video shows the exact moment the DHL aircraft skidded off the runway and split in two at Juan Santamaría Airport. This is flight D07216 that left Costa Rica bound for Guatemala. The plane is a Boeing 757-27A.@alertux pic.twitter.com/hkaw0P706Y – Martin. (@martuitsv) April 7, 2022

“We inform that, due to the eventuality presented at the Juan Santamaría Airport in Costa Rica, the itinerary of our technical director Alexandre Guimaraes was modified. Therefore, the presentation planned for Friday, April 8, was postponed “.

There is still no new date for the official presentation of Guimaraes.

