In the accounts of the technical director of América de Cali, Alexandre Guimaraes, They were not losing at home -last Tuesday- against Águilas Doradas, let alone ‘quasi’ thrashed (1-3). But that’s football, according to the Brazilian strategist, the Antioquia club won well and now it’s time to think about the next rival, Atlético Nacional.

And it is that the club based in the municipality of Rionegro (Antioquia), played better than ‘La mechita’ and the result is fair in that match that was part of date 13 of the Betplay League 2023-1.

With the defeat, the ‘scarlet’ team lost the opportunity to be in second place in the standings after Millonarios, who tied, also last Tuesday, 1-1 on their visit to Atlético Huila. Now the guard of the capital club is precisely Águilas Doradas.

“They beat us well and we have to admit it (…) we didn’t get to the game that we would have wanted to do,” Guimarães explained at the post-game press conference.

Continuing with his self-criticism, the nationalized Costa Rican affirmed that on the field of Pascual Guerrero there were “two different styles where the chances of the goal, until 2-1 were even”.

Guimarães said that it is time to leave that defeat behind and focus in preparing the América de Cali match against Atlético Nacional, next Sunday, April 16, as a visitor.

Fernando Umana Mejia

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL