Journalist suggested that floods were caused by the opening of dam gates; according to the agency, the places mentioned do not even have floodgates

Journalist Alexandre Garcia read on Friday night (September 15, 2023) the official position of the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) on the professional’s accusations of “PT government” for allegedly opening the floodgates of 3 irregular dams in Rio Grande do Sul and, consequently, causing the floods observed in the region in recent days.

According to the AGU, the dams mentioned by Garcia do not even have floodgates and, therefore, do not influence the flow of water in the rivers.

The reading took place during the newspaper’s live broadcast West on Youtube. The journalist began his speech by recalling that the right to a response is a constitutional right, as is the right to freedom of expression, in reference to his own position previously issued.

Here is the full AGU note:

“In relation to the statement made by journalist Alexandre Garcia, on the program ‘Oeste sem Fronteiras’, on the ‘Revista Oeste’ channel on the YouTube platform, on September 8, 2023, the Ministry of Mines and Energy clarifies that the operation of the 3 hydroelectric plants in Rio Grande do Sul, cited by the commentator, did not contribute to or worsen the tragedy that hit the mountainous region and the Taquari River Valley.

“The region was punished by heavy rains that caused major flooding in cities in the region, causing deaths and extensive damage.

“The dams in question were installed after regular concession by the Union, resulting from a tender conducted by the National Electric Energy Agency in 2000, with the appropriate environmental licensing and its periodic renewal with the competent body being established as essential requirements to be fulfilled by all bidders to participate in the contest, and also by the winning concessionaire.

“The 3 plants are of the free-sill spillway type, without gates for storing or retaining water for energy generation, therefore not controlling the flow of water in the rivers.

“The Ministry of Mines and Energy regrets the politicization of the tragedy that, unfortunately, devastated cities in Rio Grande do Sul and brought immense suffering to countless families.

“Finally, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and AGU reinforce their commitment to transparency of information in Public Administration, as well as reiterate the support of the Federal Government in relief efforts in Rio Grande do Sul at this extremely delicate moment faced by the population of Rio Grande do Sul. .

“This clarification responds to a request made to ‘Revista Oeste’ by the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracy, a body of the AGU, which has as one of its duties to combat disinformation actions that affect public policies.”