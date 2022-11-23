Former toucan will accompany the work of the Culture group in the new management; disconnected from Bolsonaro, was not elected

The summons of the deputy Alexandre Frota (Pros-SP) for the President-elect’s transition team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), became a meme on social media. In the images, the former ally of the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), appears dressed as a bride and is called “redemptionist”🇧🇷

Frota will monitor the work of the Culture group under the new management. The name of the congressman and 98 others were announced by the transition coordinator and vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022).

Frota became critical of the Bolsonaro government and was unable to be elected to state deputy. On October 3, the president commented on the congressman’s defeat: “Does anyone know if Alexandre Frota was re-elected?”he asked in a joking tone.

The deputy was one of the congressmen who chose to run for an easier position in the elections.

