Justice of SP decided not to charge for civil insolvency proceedings of the former deputy, in view of the debt of R$ 1.4 million

O TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) ruled that the bankruptcy process of Alexandre Frota. Here’s the full of the decision (223 KB). The request of the former federal deputy was accepted by the 3rd Civil Court of the Foro de Cotia, in São Paulo, on December 14, 2022.

The congressman declared that he was a defendant in several lawsuits for damages, added during his term as a federal deputy, which prevented him from paying the amount of possible convictions, which reaches R$ 1.4 million (full – 39 KB).

In February of this year, the former deputy sent a petition to Justice requesting the gratuity of the civil insolvency process, claiming that he did not have enough assets to cover the costs.

On Friday (Feb 24), judge Carlos Alexandre Aiba Aguemi, from the Cotia Forum –the same one who ruled for Alexandre Frota’s bankruptcy– accepted the former deputy’s appeal. “Given the plaintiff’s state of insolvency, I grant procedural gratuity”declared the magistrate.

civil insolvency

Civil insolvency or personal bankruptcy is an instrument decreed by Justice to try to remedy the chronic default of a citizen, who has debts greater than his personal assets.

Once personal bankruptcy is decreed, citizens lose the right to manage their own assets, which are now managed by the largest creditor. There is also early maturity of bonds, with the suspension of interest. All pending or future foreclosures against the debtor are redirected to the insolvency proceedings.

In it, the debt remains for a period of 5 years, that is, if the person acquires any good within that period, it must be presented to the Justice to settle the debt.