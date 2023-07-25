admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/25/2023 – 8:36 am Share

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, testified this Monday, 24, to the Federal Police about the incidents at Fiumicino airport, in Rome, Italy, when he was the target of hostilities involving the Mantovani family.

Moraes arrived at the headquarters of the PF Regional Superintendence in São Paulo at 2 pm and left around 5 pm. He was accompanied by a lawyer and family. The minister detailed the turmoil in Rome on the 14th, when Roberto Mantovani Filho, Andréia Munarão and Alex Zanatta Bignotto allegedly directed insults at him.

In addition to the minister, his wife Viviane Barci de Moraes and their three children, Alexandre, Giuliana and Gabriela, were also heard by the PF. All went to the headquarters in São Paulo and gave testimony by videoconference to the federal delegate in Brasília Hiroshi Sakaki.

The minister testified in the investigation that the PF opened on the case. He had already represented the corporation. In addition to allegedly harassing the minister, a member of the group allegedly attacked his son, 27-year-old lawyer Alexandre Barci de Moraes.

Last week, the PF Police Station in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, took the testimonies of the three accused of harassing and assaulting Moraes and his son. The lawyer Ralph Tortima, constituted by the family, outlined a line of defense that qualifies what happened at Rome International Airport, in Italy, as “a misunderstanding”.

The STF minister was accompanied by family members at the airport, when he was attacked with insults and aggressions on the 14th at around 6:45 pm local time (1:45 pm in Brasilia time). Alexandre de Moraes was returning from the University of Siena, also in Italy, where he gave a lecture at the International Law Forum.