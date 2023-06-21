Minister only released that woman, children and lawyers meet with the military; other persons must seek authorization from the Court

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes restricted visits to the former president’s aides-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. The magistrate determined that only women, children and lawyers can meet with the military.

Moraes established that other people who want to visit Mauro Cid in prison must ask the Court for authorization. As found Power360measure affects the father of the former aide-de-camp, reserve general Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, who visits him frequently.

Moraes also asked the Army for a list of people who had visited Mauro Cid in prison since May 3. The military for being active is arrested in the Army Police Battalion, in Brasilia. In a note, the Force confirmed that it provided the information to the STF (read the full story at the end of the article).

As shown the Power360, Cid used to receive visits from Coter (Land Operations Command) officers and family members.

Mauro Cid, known in the military as Colonel Cid, was arrested on May 3 in a PF operation that investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19. Bolsonaro’s home was also the target of searches and seizures.

Read the full statement issued by the Army:

“Regarding access to Lt Col Mauro Cid’s list of visitors, we inform you that, as determined, it was sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), under confidentiality. Therefore, this request should be requested directly from the competent court, in this case, the STF”.