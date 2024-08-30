AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/30/2024 – 18:42

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, on the afternoon of this Friday (30), the suspension of X in Brazil, in his most recent clash with magnate Elon Musk, owner of this platform.

Moraes decreed the “immediate suspension” of X throughout the national territory within 24 hours. The minister ordered Anatel to “immediately adopt all necessary measures to implement the measure.”

Moraes also asked Google, Apple and internet providers to introduce technological obstacles to the use of the X app and website, and warned that daily fines of 50 thousand reais will be imposed on anyone who circumvents the block, for example by using a virtual private network (VPN).

As of this afternoon, it was still possible to access the social network in the country. According to the specialized portal DataReportal, X (formerly Twitter) has 22 million Brazilian users.

– Expected block –

OX is widely used in the country to disseminate official information, both in the political and sports spheres, as well as as a recreational, propaganda and debate channel.

Moraes had issued an ultimatum on Wednesday for the platform to appoint a legal representative in the country within 24 hours, which expired last night, without X having complied with the court’s decision.

In a message published after the deadline, the platform said it expected to be blocked “soon” for refusing to comply with what it called “illegal orders” from Moraes to “censor his political opponents.”

The suspension will remain in effect until X complies with the court orders, pays the fines imposed and appoints a representative in Brazil, the decision highlights.

– Old dispute –

In April, Moraes opened an investigation into Elon Musk, the owner of X, accusing him of reactivating accounts that had been suspended by courts in the country. X acknowledged that some of those users had managed to circumvent the restrictions.

In the name of combating disinformation, Moraes has in recent years ordered the blocking of accounts of figures from the country’s ultraconservative movements. This happened mainly after attempts by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Musk, to discredit the electronic voting system in the last presidential elections.

The STF also began a virtual trial today on an appeal by X against the blocking of these accounts.

Platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp have already been temporarily suspended in the country by court orders.