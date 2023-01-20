Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided today (18) to maintain the preventive detention of 386 accused of participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8.

The minister also decided to release 115 investigated individuals, through the adoption of precautionary measures.

+ Understand the difference between arrest in flagrante delicto and preventive arrest, which Moraes imposed on 354 scammers

So far, the situation of 1,075 prisoners has been analyzed. Of these, 740 had their arrest in flagrante delicto converted into preventive, indefinitely, and 335 were released. In total, 1,400 people were arrested in Brasília after the acts.

Those investigated who will be released must wear an electronic anklet, are prohibited from leaving their cities and using social networks. In addition, they will have their passports canceled and their gun ownership documents suspended.

After the arrests on January 8, Alexandre de Moraes delegated the custody hearings to federal judges and the DF Court of Justice. Information on prisoners is centralized at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and sent to the minister, who is responsible for deciding whether to maintain prisons.