Minister of the STF and president of the TSE was called a “thief” and a “vagabundo” when he left a restaurant in the city

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes was cursed on Sunday (13.Nov.2022) by Brazilians in New York (USA). He was approached in 2 moments: inside a restaurant and later, when leaving the establishment.

Moraes is in New York to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), on Monday (Nov. Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski.

In videos shared on social networks, Moraes is approached inside a restaurant. The Brazilian who is recording speaks phrases in English and Portuguese. accuses the minister of “spend money from the Brazilian people”🇧🇷 As he leaves the place, he celebrates with other people outside the building and curses the magistrate: “Tramp”🇧🇷

In the 2nd moment, Moraes is filmed leaving the restaurant escorted and getting into a black car. A group of Brazilians is already waiting for him. The minister is cursed with “tramp” and “thief”🇧🇷 Other 3 STF ministers also went through a similar situation in NY: Barroso, Gilmar and Lewandowski.

Watch the video showing the hostilities against Moraes (1min54s):