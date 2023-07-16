Brazil Agencyi

07/15/2023 – 20:12

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, and the President of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, used social media this Saturday (15) to condemn the aggression suffered by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, at an airport in Rome. . According to information released by press vehicles, the magistrate was harassed in the Italian capital and his son was attacked with a punch in the face.

“How long will these extremist people attack public agents, in public places, even when accompanied by their families? Criminal behavior of those who think they can do anything for having money in their pockets. They want to be ‘elite’ but don’t have the most elementary education”, criticized Dino on his Twitter account.

Pacheco used the same platform to condemn the act. He considered the aggression suffered by the magistrate and his family “unacceptable” and stated that such behavior distances the country from progress.

“More than being criminal and demeaning to people, institutions and democracy, this type of behavior undermines the path that aims to build a country of progress, civilized and peaceful”, said Pacheco.

“All sides need to collaborate so that the antagonism stays in the field of legitimate ideas and actions. If the Nation, still divided, is not capable of replacing hate with love, let it do so at least with respect”, added the senator.

Several other lawmakers spoke out. Deputies Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) and Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) are among them. “The act is the result of the hatred and ignorance of those who have always fed an authoritarian, anti-democratic and violent project for our country,” said Jandira.

“The aggressors have already been identified and an investigation initiated by the Federal Police. That they pay in the strictness of the Law. Our solidarity with the minister and family,” he added.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who is the author of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that attributes to the STF the competence to judge anti-democratic actions, said that he will try to vote on the text in August.

“The aggression of ogres against Alexandre de Moraes shows that it is time to punish hate crimes, some of which have already been typified. Let’s frame political intolerance, as I proposed in the ‘Democracy package’. I will look for the Veneziano do Rego rapporteur and the President so that we can vote in August”.























