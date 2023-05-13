Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, determined, this Friday (12), the opening of an inquiry against the directors of Google and Telegram in the country for the “abusive” campaign of technology companies against Bill 2,630 /2020, known as the Fake News PL.

“I determine the initiation of an inquiry against the directors and other persons responsible for Google Brasil and Telegram Brasil, who have participated in the abusive campaign against the bill”, wrote the minister in his decision.

Moraes ordered the Federal Police to call to depose, within an initial period of 60 days, those in charge of the two companies in Brazil, who are positioned against the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the debates on the bill.

Inspired by the Digital Services Law (DSA), recently approved in the European Union (EU), the PL was presented in 2020 to face the avalanche of online misinformation and is currently awaiting a vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

The initiative gained notoriety recently, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8.

They would have acted supposedly encouraged by the misinformation circulating on social media, according to which Lula would have fraudulently won the October 2022 elections.

The text of the project obliges platforms to increase transparency, combat violent content and that threatens democracy and elections, children, adolescents and public health.

Bolsonaro, among other opponents, criticizes the project, which he said in a recent interview was “the beginning of the end of freedom”.

Technology companies are also against the initiative that would impose fines of up to 10% on their billing or the temporary suspension of their services.

Google said the measure would lead to “excessive moderation”, while Telegram sent a message to its millions of users in Brazil, warning that “democracy is under attack” and that the PL “gives the government censorship powers”.

Moraes had already acted against the platforms for his campaign against the PL.

On Wednesday, he ordered Telegram to delete the message against the law under penalty of suspending its operations, accusing the company of spreading “flagrant and illicit disinformation”.

The messaging app had already been suspended for three days in Brazil because of another investigation related to violence in schools.

Google was accused by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, of “manipulating” search results by highlighting content contrary to the bill, which the company denies.

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) determined that the company should balance its messages against the initiative with “counterpropaganda” under penalty of paying a fine of one million reais per hour.