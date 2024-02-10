The minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, granted provisional freedom to Valdemar da Costa Neto, president of the PL, this Saturday, 10. The information was confirmed by the STF's press office. The order is not yet available.

Valdemar had been arrested red-handed during an operation that targeted former president Jair Bolsonaro and his allies. On Friday, the 9th, Moraes had converted the flagrant arrest into preventive arrest.

The leader was the target of a search and seizure warrant in a Federal Police operation carried out on Thursday. The police found a revolver with expired registration and a 39-gram gold nugget, which had no declared origin, at his residence. As a result, he ended up being arrested for illegal possession of a weapon and usurpation of Union assets.



