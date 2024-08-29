AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/29/2024 – 20:33

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), dealt a new blow to South African businessman Elon Musk, by blocking the finances of his company Starlink, amid a judicial threat of imminent suspension of the X network in Brazil.

The satellite internet company reported this Thursday (29) that it received an order from Moraes at the beginning of the week freezing its finances and preventing it from carrying out transactions in the country.

According to the company, which said it wanted to “address the matter legally”, “the order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink is responsible for the fines applied against X (…) without giving Starlink any of the due legal processes guaranteed by the Brazilian Constitution”.

The message from Starlink, which has more than 250,000 customers in the country, particularly in the Amazon region, comes a day after Moraes threatened to suspend the social network owned by Musk.

The minister urged the billionaire to indicate, “within 24 hours, the name and qualifications of the new legal representative of X BRASIL in the national territory”. Failure to comply would lead to the “IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE ACTIVITIES OF THE SOCIAL NETWORK” in the country, the STF added on its account on X itself, formerly Twitter.

– ‘TWITTER IS DEAD’ –

After Moraes was subpoenaed, the hashtag “TWITTER IS DIED” went viral on X, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva posted a message on his profile on the platform with the addresses of his accounts on other social networks.

Musk responded to the court ruling on X itself, where he accused the judge of having “repeatedly violated the laws he swore to uphold.” He also posted a photo montage with a sarcastic message in which he describes Moraes as the son of Voldemort and a Sith knight, in allusion to the villains from the Harry Potter and Star Wars sagas, respectively.

In April, the judge opened an investigation into Musk, accusing him of reactivating accounts that had been suspended by the Brazilian courts. OX admitted that users of several blocked accounts had managed to evade the restrictions.

This month, Musk, who also founded Tesla and SpaceX, called Moraes a “dictator,” threatened to arrest his employees, and announced the immediate closure of X’s operations in Brazil.

At the time, the company said it would keep the service available to Brazilians. According to the specialized website DataReportal, X has more than 22 million users in Brazil.

In recent years, in the name of combating disinformation, Moraes has ordered the blocking of accounts of influential figures from ultraconservative movements in the country.

Especially since the attempts by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Musk, to discredit the electronic voting system during the 2022 presidential elections, won by Lula.

Musk is also the target of an investigation by the Brazilian justice system against digital militias, regarding the alleged illegal use of public resources by Bolsonaro and his inner circle to orchestrate disinformation campaigns on the internet during his term (2019-2022).

The possible suspension of X would not be the first against a social network in Brazil: the Telegram messaging service was temporarily blocked on two occasions, in 2022 and 2023, for refusing to comply with court orders.