In a dispatch sent to the Justice of the DF, the minister of the STF states that only his office is authorized to allow visits

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined this Friday (24.Feb.2023) that the Justice of the DF does not have the authority to allow visits to prisoners in the acts of January 8. read the full of the decision (385 KB).

The dispatch is a response to the authorization given by the VEP-DF (Criminal Execution Court of the Federal District) to deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and Senator Cleitinho (Republicanos-MG) to interview suspects held at the Brasília Women’s Penitentiary, known as Colmeia.

In the decision, Moraes explains that investigations into the case are still being processed in secrecy in the Supreme Court and, therefore, only his office can analyze requests for visits and testimonies of those investigated.

“The investigations that are being carried out, as well as the diligences that are in progress, are being processed in this court under secrecy, which is why any requests made that are related to the arrests made due to the facts that occurred on 01/08/2023, must be sent directly to this rapporteur”said Moraes.

The visit of the 2 congressmen to Colmeia took place on Thursday (23.Feb). Nikolas and Cleitinho claimed to have heard reports “that need to be cleared” and defended the creation of a CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January.

Another committee of congressmen opposed to the government also reported having paid a visit to the prisoners. According to the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), some congressmen visited the 610 men detained in Papuda on Wednesday (22.feb), and another group visited the 350 women in Colmeia.

This Friday (Feb 24), senators Hamilton Mourao (Republicans-RS), great malta (PL-ES) and Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) met with the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, to ask her to assess the situation of extremists arrested for alleged participation in acts of vandalism on January 8.

The congressmen also asked Weber to mediate with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigations involving the suspects in the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes, for a possible audience with the magistrate.

JANUARY 8 PRISONERS

Of the 1,398 right-wing extremists arrested on January 8, 916 are still being held in penitentiaries in the Federal District. The number was updated on February 8 by SEAPE-DF (Secretariat of State for Penitentiary Administration), when the acts of depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers completed 1 month.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, January 8, right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF. They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the Lula government..