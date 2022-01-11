Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to extend the investigation of digital militias for another 90 days. The deadline for completing the investigation had already been extended in October, but would end this month.

In the dispatch, the minister says that the decision was taken considering the ‘existence of investigations in progress’.

The investigation was opened in July last year after the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked for the investigation of anti-democratic acts to be closed. In practice, the two investigations are related, one was established from the other, and both affect allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The survey of digital militias focuses on the performance of Bolsonarist groups on the internet. The suspicion is that supporters of the president have organized themselves on social media to encourage attacks against institutions and democracy. The investigation also investigates whether the joint received public money.

One of the main setbacks suffered by Planalto in the investigation took place last month, when federal delegate Denisse Dias Rosas, responsible for the case, suggested that the president himself be investigated for promoting disinformation about the electronic voting system. The investigation also caught Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos, a fugitive in the United States, and former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), arrested in August.

