Alexandra Méndez, popularly known as ‘La chama’, was linked live with Magaly Medina to tell details of the hard recovery she faced after testing positive for the COVID-19.

At the beginning of April, the Venezuelan model had revealed to Women in command that, after becoming infected, she was left with 25% of her lungs damaged.

“I have to do pulmonary therapy because my lungs were affected 25%, sometimes it hurts a little. I also have a long treatment, because the coronavirus It affected my joints, I have a lot of pain ”, he said that time.

Now, Alexandra Mendez She spoke on the Magaly TV program, the firm and pointed out that her health was at risk, and although she was not admitted to the ICU, she suffered a thrombosis in her leg.

“I had a thrombus in my leg, now I am much more recovered. I was not in the ICU, but I had nurses at home taking care of me, “said the young woman, who is currently in her native Venezuela.

The former reality girl regretted that at the moment she cannot lead a normal life as a result of the consequences that the coronavirus on your body.

“Right now I feel things, I can’t live my life the same. I have limitations from training, exercising, activities that I had, “he added.

In addition, Alexandra Mendez He explained that he is undergoing various treatments to regain his health. Due to this, the model cannot return to Peru, where she became known.

“I have a lot of care, I do ozone weekly, I go weekly to the doctor. It is a very strong care that I have, that’s why I have taken care of myself quickly ”, he concluded.

