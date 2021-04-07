Alexandra Méndez, known in Peruvian entertainment as ‘La Chama’, surprised all his followers by revealing that he contracted the COVID-19.

The Venezuelan model linked up with the Women in command program and mentioned that she believes she has been infected with the Brazilian variant due to the strong consequences left by the fearsome disease.

“I have to do pulmonary therapy because my lungs were affected 25% , sometimes it hurts a little. I also have a super long treatment, because COVID affected my joints, I have a lot of pain, “he said.

Likewise, from Venezuela, the popular ‘Chama’ said that another of the consequences that the virus has left her is myositis, which is a muscle inflammation.

“You feel that the muscle becomes tight, tense, it is called myositis, it is a disease that you get from COVID”, he mentioned.

In addition, Alexandra Méndez was quite puzzled because she assured that she was infected with the coronavirus at the time she took the most care.

“It is very difficult, COVID is very strong, it attacks your mind, it attacks you psychologically,” he said for the Latina program.

On the other hand, Giovanna Valcárcel asked all viewers to try to remain calm and have a positive attitude in front of this scenario, since stress and worry can be an aggravating factor for this disease.

