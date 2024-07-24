Art historian Alexandra Loske, photographed in London. Manuel Vazquez

The first humans to attempt to paint the nature around them were constantly faced with the frustration of not being able to use the two colours that dominated their gaze: the blue of the sky and the green of the abundant vegetation. “We live in a world rich in chlorophyll, but there are few plants from which a good green pigment can be extracted,” writes Alexandra Loske, the author of the fascinating The Book of Colour Concepts (The Color Concepts Book), a double volume in four languages—English, German, French, and Spanish—published by Taschen.

The 55-year-old German art historian has lived in the UK for almost three decades, most recently as curator of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, a building constructed in the Indo-Saracenic style at the end of the 19th century. The exoticism of the palace that John Nash designed for George IV on the south coast of England is the ideal setting for a woman who has focused her professional career on the elusive history of colour. Its concept, its history and the intricate way in which philosophers, scientists and artists have tried to define, catalogue and capture it.

The culture of the Western world, invaded today by an explosion of colours that are already so familiar to us as to have ceased to capture our attention, has only relatively recently embraced this profusion with such naturalness. There was a time, David Batchelor recounts in his essay Chromophobia, rescued by Loske, where the fear of contamination and corruption from the East caused great suspicion, and it was seen as something depraved, perverse and effeminate.

Manuel Vazquez

“Until the mid-19th century, in the Western world, there was a fear of colour. Anything that was brightly coloured was considered alien, it was ‘the other’. Something distant and disruptive. It is a rejection that has a lot to do with a certain idea in the West that relates whiteness with classical beauty. And now we know that this is a mistake, because the sculptures or buildings of the classical world were not white. The colours have simply disappeared,” explains Loske.

Any attempt to explain colours always runs the risk of being, at the very least, incomplete. And at worst, of being another failure. Because the first paradox of a project like the one undertaken by Loske is that words will never be accurate enough to define a hue or a chromatic shade. Isaac Newton was a pioneer with his colour wheel, and seemed to make it clear that there was an objective rationality, of lights and prisms, to establish a chromatic category. However, centuries later, it has become clear that colour is always in the subjective perception of the person who looks at it, and that we may never be able to see all at once the same red, the same blue or the same orange.

Many works of art that we now regard as established classics have colours or tones that are very different from the artist’s original intention. A pigment made from a mineral component, which is generally quite stable – a good ochre tone can last for centuries without changing – is not the same as one extracted from plants or insects, of an organic nature, which shine at first but tend to degrade very quickly. Technology, from the 19th century onwards, has been responsible for establishing new colours, unchanging tones, and an invasion of shades into everyday life in the collective imagination. “Little by little, many modern or synthetic pigments began to emerge. Paint was more affordable, colours were easier to acquire. And then came the steam engine, which allowed mass production of decorative wallpaper,” says Loske. “Think about what the Victorians did with that. Many more colours, crazier designs. And the artists who used these new pigments were lucky that their works were preserved much better than some 18th century paintings.”

Books on color theory, which necessarily require delicate and expensive printing work, often appreciate in value over the years and are especially coveted items for bibliophiles. Among the most sought-after copies are those of the work Essay on light and shadow, on colors and on composition in general, Written in 1805 by a little-known British artist who gave painting classes to young ladies of high society, Mary Gartside presented her project as a guide to help her students, and what she produced was something revolutionary for the time due to its abstraction and effectiveness. Gartside presents her different experiments—white, yellow, green, blue—to show the degrees that each colour experiences until reaching its saturation, and thus anticipates the chromatic abstract painting of Kandinsky or Mondrian.

“She remains a powerful figure. An artist and theorist, a teacher, someone who loved to write. Late 18th century, early 19th century. Doubly restricted: because she was a woman, and because it was difficult to illustrate a book about colour back then,” Loske passionately argues.

Colour defines our lives and every era. It explains an artist’s obsessions and is often a constant in his or her work. And like other fashions, it rises and falls, says Loske, pointing from the window at the cars parked on the street. The vast majority of them are black, white, grey or silver. “In the 1970s, we would have seen a lot of brightly coloured vehicles: green, orange, blue… It’s an industry where colours have disappeared,” laments the author, who has been determined for years to point out the radically chromatic world in which we live, and to underline how little aware most people are of the complex process by which many of the colours that surround them are created.