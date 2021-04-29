On Monday April 26, Alexandra Hörler, together with Ely Yutronic, began a new challenge as host of the Panamericana Televisión magazine called What are we talking about ?.

The communicator told La República how excited she is by this step in her career, and made it clear that she will not put aside sports journalism despite the macho and sexist comments she receives. In addition, he revealed why he decided to travel to the United States to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Do you see being in this new space as a challenge or an opportunity?

I think both. It is a challenge and definitely an opportunity, because as everyone knows, I have dedicated almost my entire career to sports. I have made news, but my specialty is sports, what I always loved and called from a very young age was football, being in the stadium. I liked this proposal because the style they wanted to give it seemed interesting to me, that it was not a newscast, which in fact does not go much with my personality, instead this program allows me to be me. The truth is that I like it a lot, I feel free, with the ability to have a voice, an opinion.

-You speak of the freedom you have now, have they censored you?

The truth is that they have never censored me, but in the news they asked me not to make many comments because I had to move quickly to the next note. That is complicated because in a news program you end up presenting an outrageous note and it was very difficult for me not to be able to say anything. Instead, now I have the opportunity to speak my mind. Ely thinks differently and it’s not that it’s wrong, we’re different, I think that broadens the spectrum for the viewer so that they can draw their own conclusions.

-What do you think of those drivers who launch macho and sexist attacks against women?

I think that the line that we communicators have with social responsibility is crossed. You are giving the public to understand that what you are doing is normal, they will think that it is okay to insult, attack. Everyone knows that I myself have been a victim of that, I have been disrespected live for being a woman, because the things they told me had to do with being a womanNobody told me “hey, you’re not doing your job well”, the things they told me were sexist, sexist and that’s why I reacted, I demanded an apology and I left because staying was endorsing it. I think there are a thousand ways to disagree with someone, but always do it with respect, in the tone and the form is all the difference.

I totally reject people who attack, insult or use adjectives that end up being hurtful. You can talk about who you want, but not minimize, humiliate. We have to set an example, we already live in a society that is violent in itself and with the issue of the pandemic that has increased, we cannot afford to encourage people to be more aggressive, we have to try to encourage the respect and tolerance.

– Did all the sexist attacks you have received affect you?

I think they affect anyone. It is very difficult to handle and hard to realize the mentality of Peruvians has not changed. I am happy to see that there are more women in sports. I’m trying hard not to quit, because it’s a job that has cost me blood, sweat and tears. It does affect and they hurt because you want to work like any journalist and, sometimes, you can’t . I interview a soccer player and the comments I receive are of horror, I interview Jefferson Farfán and everyone is sending … I don’t understand why because I’m a woman? , they went elsewhere ”, rude comments reaching the sexual issue. I have heard from some of my colleagues who also have this problem and many times they do not say it because when you are starting out you are afraid to speak up because you are the “problem”. Yes we can with work, but with what we cannot are with rudeness, we do not want to, we cannot and we do not have to put up with it. How do I have to see myself so that they don’t judge or respect me? The work one does must be respected regardless of gender. I want to be respected for my ability, effort and for all the years that I have put all the punch in the world, All that I’ve had to put up with I have moved on and no matter how much it affects me, I am not going to stop doing it, I am not going to please them because in this country we have to learn that men and women have the right to do whatever we want.

-Did you travel to the United States to get vaccinated?

I made the decision when we already had a date for the program because those of us in the media know that we are exposed. I wanted to put my health and that of my family first, there are many people who say “oh, the privileged ones”. I believe that this, unfortunately, is a product of the inequality that exists in our country, this ends up generating a bit of resentment, envy in people and they react that way, if they could they would make the same decision. It is not my fault that vaccination in the country does not advance. Not only do people in their 80s or 70s die, now they are in their 20s, 30s or 40s, and I honestly didn’t want to be one of them. It is not a question of being privileged, it is a question of putting your health first . In addition, I am not committing any crime, the United States is giving tourists the opportunity, it is a way they do to encourage tourism. We are not skipping the queue, because we are not on any list, it is about wanting to save ourselves.

-While some do everything to get vaccinated, others continue to go to parties amid the pandemic, as in the case of Yahaira Plasencia

Unfortunately the situation in our country is critical and something must also be taken into account, each country has its laws and regulations to face this pandemic. If you break the rules you are simply unconscious and you are not showing a degree of empathy because you are seeing that people die every day, they are desperate for beds, oxygen. Sometimes we see it so far away, but today anyone can be in this situation. COVID-19 is not respecting neither age nor social class. Those who commit these kinds of (meetings), some call it mistakes, but I think they are horrors.

Alexandra Hörler, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.