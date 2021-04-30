Alexandra Hörler traveled to the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The journalist assured that “it is not a crime” to have been immunized outside the country and preferred to put her health first.

“I made the decision when we already had a date for the program because those of us who are in the media are exposed. I wanted to put my health and that of my family first, ”declared the sports journalist in conversation with La República.

“There are a lot of people who say ‘oh, the privileged ones.’ I believe that this, unfortunately, is a product of the inequality that exists in our country, this ends up generating a bit of resentment, envy in the people and they react that way, if they could they would make the same decision ”, he added.

For Alexandra Hörler, vaccination in Peru was not an option due to the delay in the acquisition of vaccines and the shortage of them. “It is not my fault that vaccination in the country does not advance. Not only do people in their 80s or 70s die, now they are in their 20s, 30s or 40s, and I honestly didn’t want to be one of them. (…) It’s a question of putting your health first, ”he continued.

The figure of Panamericana television rejected the constant social gatherings that have been organized in the middle of the pandemic and specified that currently, the coronavirus “does not respect ages or social status.” “Those who commit this type of (meetings), some call it mistakes, but I think they are horrors,” he said.

