Lovers shows four actors in the situations that couples experience from the beginning of a relationship until, in some cases, they reach the end. “From the first kiss, the first gift, broken hearts, disappointments in love, reconciliations, the first intimate experience and even the first flatulence as a couple,” they mention.

Directed by Gino Tassara, it stars Gian Piero Díaz, Rossana Fernández Maldonado, Alexandra Graña and Gonzalo Revoredo. The motto of this interactive comedy is “tips for falling in love or getting divorced passionately.”

Alexandra Graña is Roxy, the femme fatale of the group, sexy from head to toe, casual. “It has been a discovery to find that femme fatale side. It’s funny, because I have played that profile in some soap operas or series, but not at the level of Roxy. Besides, you have to believe it, and I’m already 47 years old (she laughs). It is a challenge and it is a work where you never stop (there is no intermission). The first shows were chaotic, we were very confused because we changed topics very quickly,” she remembers.

The actress, mother of two girls aged 11 and 9, comments that part of the construction of the character, in her case, always has to do with the exterior, with the physique. “I don’t know, I have done many workshops, I have studied with many teachers, but I have not had a career as such, that is, I am not a graduate in performing arts or anything like that. I have been in this since I was a child and I have been putting together my process of building a character in a somewhat intuitive way. So, the wardrobe issue helps me a lot. For me it is easier to build the character from the outside in, something that for many actors is the other way around, but for me it is always from the outside in. When I see myself with the character ready in front of the mirror, that’s where everything begins. And with Roxy, when I got the dress and the shoes that killed me, it all started. There I began to work, even, on the way of speaking, which is another job.”

Lovers. It runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, until November 22, at the NOS PUCP Theater, San Isidro. Photo: compositionLR

—You have emphasized that you have not graduated. Are you sorry?

-But of course! I mean, I’ve questioned it. I started when I was 6 years old, from that age I knew I wanted to be an actress, but, always, my whole life, time wins me over. I felt like I had to do a lot of things and I didn’t want to stop. I studied Communication Sciences and I didn’t finish it because at the same time I was working in soap operas and I dropped out of school. I felt like time was slipping away. Opportunities presented themselves to me (he has worked in the United States and Mexico to Televisa and Televisión Azteca) and I didn’t want to waste them. What I did do was take whatever course caught my attention. For example, I am from the first class of Wendy Ramos and Red Ball; I think there was a before and after in my career. I have had good teachers and I think I have been a good student.

—You are closing a good year, we saw you in the cinema (Queens without a crown), you are in theater and also on television (‘Perdóname’, América TV.).

-!I’m happy! In ‘Perdóname’ I am Cristina, Lara’s (Érika Villalobos) best friend. By 2024 I will be in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

