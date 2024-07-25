The allegations are considered to be refuted: The previous deputy editor-in-chief of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Alexandra Föderl-Schmid, is returning to the editorial office with a different area of ​​responsibility after her temporary withdrawal from day-to-day business. “She is leaving the editorial office of her own volition,” the Süddeutsche Verlag in Munich announced. She will also continue to work as head of news. She will return in September. Föderl-Schmid said: “I am delighted to be returning to the editorial office.”