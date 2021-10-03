Alexandra Clemente (34) lost her mother to a stray mafia bullet. Now she wants to become mayor of Naples to fight the killers.











It was June 11, 1997. 10-year-old Alexandra Clemente is waiting at home for her mother for lunch when she hears gunshots. When she runs to the open window, she sees her mother Silvia lying on the street in a pool of blood. Her little brother stands by the body crying. “I saw that he was holding our mother’s hand,” she told the British newspaper The Guardian. “He didn’t want to let it go.” Her mother was only 39 years old. The irony is that she wasn’t the killer’s actual target. She was killed by a stray bullet. It came from a member of the Camorra, the infamous Neapolitan mafia.

death squad

A death squad of seven mafiosi rode motorcycles through the city that day, where a war between local gangs raged. The hitmen had to liquidate Luigi Cimmino, the elusive boss of a rival gang. When they saw two of Cimmino’s companions at the apartment of the Clemente family, they started shooting at random. “I had never heard gunshots before, so my first thought was a car accident,” Clemente said in a recent interview. “It wasn’t until later that I learned that the Camorra was planning to kill a high-ranking boss.”

Luigi Cimmino was arrested in Naples in July 2015 © EPA



Now, 24 years later, Alexandra Clemente wants to avenge her mother’s death by becoming mayor of Naples. She is one of the candidates in the elections. She mentions her mother at every campaign rally. “I was devastated, but I knew I had to take care of my brother,” Clemente said in a statement The Guardian. “I decided to become mayor because I don’t want more children like my brother to go through these tragedies.”

Conquer hearts

Clemente has a clever strategy: she wants to win the hearts of the mothers and wives of mafia members. Her campaign team includes other relatives of mafia victims and Antonio Piccirillo, the son of a Camorra boss. Piccirillo has publicly distanced himself from his father’s actions. “I am scarred by the pain my father inflicted on me,” he says in The Observer. “I stopped visiting him in prison. It was too painful. I could have done my father’s ‘work’, but that world made me sick.” When Clemente becomes mayor, she wants to do battle with the Camorra. An important theme in the elections is high unemployment: almost one in three Neapolitans has no job. That is why the mafia recruits new members, especially among teenagers. They see organized crime as the fastest route to financial success.

Alexandra Clemente always talks about her mother’s death during election rallies © Facebook/Alessandra Clemente



“These are young people who, for lack of positive role models, sell drugs for the Camorra for 100 euros a day,” says Clemente. “We have to show them and their mothers that this ‘easy money’ is an illusion. At best they end up in prison at the age of 23, at worst they are murdered.”

Mothers and Wives

To end mafia violence in her city, Clemente calls on the mothers and wives of mafia members. “I grew up thinking that someone else should die instead of my mother,” she says. “But over time I understood that change does not come from hate, but from love. If I want to change things, I need the help of camorristi’s moms. They must become my allies if we are to achieve real success. Mothers and women are very, very influential within the Camorra.” More and more women are reaching the top of the mafia. Known as ‘bosses in skirts’, they take over as their husbands or sons when imprisoned. The question is whether Clemente really has a chance of becoming mayor of Naples. Left-wing parties support her, but she is certainly not one of the favorites in the polls.

The remains of a woman murdered by the Camorra © Getty Images

