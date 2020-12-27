Actress Alexandra Bortich received a letter from the Belarusian opposition blogger, husband of the former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Sergei Tikhanovsky. She published the corresponding photo in the story Instagram…

“I received an answer from Tikhanovsky! Which I, in my stupidity, saw much later. But what happiness it is, this thread, you can’t even imagine! ” – shared the artist. She urged subscribers to send letters to prisoners, as they need “our warmth and our faith.” In her hands, the actress holds an envelope, which shows the name and address of the sender.

Tikhanovsky has been in jail since May. He is charged with violence against employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and obstruction of elections.

In August, Bortich went to a picket in Moscow against President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. “Obviously, some people stayed too long and he had to go,” the actress wrote. She turned to the citizens of Belarus, saying that they “deserve this truth, which they are fighting for now.”

In Belarus, for the fifth month, mass protests have continued after the presidential elections on August 9, according to which Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote. Protest actions are harshly suppressed by the security forces. Thousands of people were detained, many of them told about torture and beatings in isolation wards. It is known about those killed by the protesters.