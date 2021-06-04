Alexandra Balarezo, a Peruvian influencer who has been linked to Hugo García after they were caught dancing together at a social gathering, spoke out about this approach.

The program Love and fire, in a preview of his program, presented a statement by the young woman after being asked if she has an affair with the participant of This is war.

“Have you started a relationship with Hugo García?” The reporter is heard saying. “ He is simply my friend ”, Responds the model. Although he did not give more details, the athlete also spoke about the case days before.

In statements to América shows, García clarified rumors of this alleged relationship that has been asserting itself on social networks.

“We have met recently, we have mutual friends, but nothing more. We have traveled with a group of friends. ‘Ale’ is a pretty girl and nothing more ”, explained the athlete.

“I’m calm, I’m happy, I’ve had an incredible time this weekend doing what I like the most, riding a bike,” he added. Hugo Garcia.

Hugo García and Mafer Neyra ended their relationship

In mid-February, Hugo García and Mafer Neyra told their fans that they both decided to end their 6-year relationship.

“I wanted to tell you that Mafer and I have decided to put an end to a very beautiful stage in our lives. Today we are going on different paths and we have decided to separate by mutual agreement ”, was the message of the athlete on his social networks.

“Although it is a personal issue, we want to tell them for all the love they gave us and for the respect they deserve,” he added.

19.2.2021 | Hugo García's story announcing the end of his relationship with Mafer Neyra.

