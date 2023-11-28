He said it all. Alexandra Balarezo referred for the first time to the controversial images shared by ‘love and fire‘, in which he is seen spending the night at the footballer’s house Sergio Pena, in addition to sharing with the youngest daughter of the selected team the next morning. This ampay greatly bothered Valery Revello, the athlete’s ex-wife, because she assured that she “had an agreement” with Peña not to introduce romantic partners to her daughter.

What did Alexandra Balarezo say about ampay with Sergio Peña?

Alexandra Balarezo He spoke loud and clear after all the scandal unleashed by his images with Sergio Pena. It is important to emphasize that Valery Revello She even called her a “bird of passage”, in addition to being very angry at having seen her spending time with her daughter.

In the latest edition of ‘Love and fire’, The latest statements of the young model were published, who opened up and spoke about her relationship with the footballer to clarify all the speculations in this regard.

“We have seen you playing with his daughter (Sergio Peña), that’s why many of us thought that you had something serious with him, exactly, what do you have?” the Willax reporter asked. Instantly, the beauty queen assured that she did not have an affair with the soccer player: “No, we are friends as I say”.

On the other hand, he also responded Valery Revellafter she was very affected by sharing with her daughter. “My friends all have sons and daughters, and yes we were there in a group and there is the daughter; I have no problem playing with her, hence there was an agreement, I didn’t know anything, I didn’t do anything with bad intentions.“said Balarezo.

What did Alexandra Balarezo say about Vanessa López?

Finally, the former queen of Miss Peru spoke about the recent images of Sergio Peña with Vanessa Lopez, ex-partner of ‘Tomate’ Barraza, who was also seen staying at the footballer’s house. “I don’t know anything, guys, that’s his life. It’s his private life and we are friends, I don’t want to talk about it anymore, nothing happens.”Alexandra declared.

How was the ampay between Alexandra Balerzo and Sergio Peña?

Sergio Pena He was sheltered in an apartment along with the model Alexandra Balarezo, former candidate for Miss Peru. Both spent the night together and shared the footballer’s daughter the next morning.