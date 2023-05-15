Alexandr Lukashenko is apparently ill. On the one hand, this is supported by the fact that the Belarusian ruler, contrary to his usual practice, has not made any public appearances since last Tuesday. Statements by a Russian member of parliament also indicate this.

“There is nothing supernatural there, it is not Covid,” said Konstantin Zatulin of the Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs on the occasion of speculation about Lukashenko’s health that has been circulating for days. “People are just sick. Although the man was ill, he considered it his duty to come to Moscow,” the deputy continued. Because Lukashenko’s penultimate appearance was on May 9 at the military parade on “Victory Day” in World War II on Red Square in Moscow.

Pictures from the event show Lukashenko was wearing a bandage around his right hand. The approximately 300 meters from the grandstand in front of Lenin’s mausoleum, from which Lukashenko watched the parade together with the host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and six other heads of state and government from the post-Soviet space, laid the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden he returned in an electric car, which he apparently spontaneously asked Putin for.

Lukashenko did not attend a subsequent breakfast with Putin and the other guests. He later took part in the Victory Day commemoration in Minsk, but without delivering the traditional speech. That was the last time that Lukashenko appeared in public.







In power since 1994

Deputy Zaulin suggested that the Minsk ruler “probably needs some rest, that’s all”. But it’s not that simple: in power systems that are tailored entirely to a person, such as that of Belarus – and also that of Russia – the state of health of the ruler is a state affair surrounded by taboo and secrecy. Where all opponents have been eliminated, the rule of the autocrat is not limited by constitutions or elections, but only by human transience. Accordingly, both Lukashenko and Putin display physical fitness; it is not only the most important condition of their own power, but is even supposed to guarantee the statehood of their respective country, which the rulers act as guarantors for.

Lukashenko, 68, has been in power since 1994; in 2014 he underwent knee surgery, and in 2020 Lukashenko, who had always downplayed the pandemic, said that he himself had survived a corona infection without any symptoms. In the same year, his spokeswoman said that rumors about Lukashenko’s hospitalization would not be commented on “traditionally”.

It is therefore unclear what Lukashenko is suffering from now, official information is missing. The exiled opponent of the regime, Pavel Latuschka, a former diplomat and minister, said, citing his own sources, that Lukashenko was suffering from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The weakness shown in Moscow could speak for this. On Sunday, the “Day of the State Flag, Coat of Arms and Anthem” was celebrated in Belarus by order of Lukashenko himself. But Lukashenko did not appear, his Prime Minister, Roman Golovchenko, read a greeting from the ruler. According to media reports, Lukashenko’s convoy was spotted at a medical facility near Minsk on Saturday evening; the ruler is said to have spent two hours there.

At the same time, there are still great concerns about the health of Viktor Babariko, Lukashenko’s most important prevented candidate for the 2020 presidential elections. At the end of April, Babariko’s colleagues reported that the political prisoner was in a hospital in the northern Belarusian city of Navapolatsk. For two months there have been no written communications from Babariko, who recently has been kept in solitary confinement. Doctors had removed fluid from his lungs, each transport is life-threatening, it was said, citing unspecified doctors. But there is no reliable information about Babariko’s condition, and even the information about the politician’s whereabouts is contradictory.