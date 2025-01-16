Alexander Zverev beat the Spanish tennis player Pedro Martínez in three sets 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 and is now in the third round of the Australian Open. After the match, the German tennis player spoke about the rounds of the tournament and made it clear that Alcaraz and Djokovic have more power than him to choose a time.

“Novak has a little more power, probably Carlos too, Your requests come first and then, I go third, fourth, fifth or whatever and get the open spots. But if there is a gap at night I am happy to play,” the world number 2 acknowledged that, despite his preferences, both the Serbian and the Spaniard have more privileges than him in terms of schedules.

However, despite this, ‘Sasha’ assured that he prefers to play on the night shift: “I really enjoy the closed roof. I really like playing night games. Here I think the atmosphere is even better at night. I hope it’s not the last.”

The truth is that Zverev has played both matches of the first Grand Slam of the season at night. However, this changed in the third round, as the German He will play tomorrow’s shift against Jacob Fearnley.