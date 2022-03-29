Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has reached the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Miami. The 24-year-old German, number 4 in the world, won on Tuesday in two sets against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is still just in the top 100: 6-4 6-4.

Zverev can now prepare for a duel with the strong Norwegian Casper Ruud, who trumped British Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4.

Favorite Daniil Medvedev also joined the last eight. A place in the semi-finals is enough for the Russian to take over the first place in the world ranking from Novak Djokovic. On Tuesday, he took another step in the right direction. This was at the expense of American Jenson Brooksby, who led 5-3 in the first set but then had little to contribute: 7-5 6-1. The match lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

Medvedev’s next opponent is defending champion Hubert Hurkacz from Poland or South African Lloyd Harris.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz have reached the fourth round in Miami without any problems. The Greek Tsitsipas, number 5 in the world, defeated the Australian Alex de Minaur in two sets: 6-4 6-3. American Fritz took the next step in his pursuit of the 'Sunshine Double' by beating compatriot Tommy Paul: 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Fritz recently won the Indian Wells masters tournament. He still has four more matches to win to win the Sunshine Double, as winning the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments is called. Fritz will face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round.

,,I don’t expect to win this tournament, but you never know’́’, said the 24-year-old American, who has risen to thirteenth place in the world ranking. ,,I never thought I would win Indian Wells, until I was match point in the final.” Tsitsipas will compete with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas. © AP



The women have already reached the quarterfinals in Miami. Paula Badosa was the last to reach the last eight with a victory over 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova from the Czech Republic: 6-2 6-3. The Spanish number 6 in the world is now up against the American Jessica Pegula.