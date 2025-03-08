“These are all questions …” said Alexander Zverev, then he paused. Yes, of course a lot of questions are asked if the top player loses the first game at the Masters tournament in Indian Wells; 6: 4, 6: 7 (5), 6: 7 (4) against Tallon Griekspoor. And the Dutchman had truly not delivered the game of his life; It seemed more like the 43rd of the world rankings had a decent performance. Zverev, on the other hand, was not angry, but resigned and sad; With glassy eyes he said: “I have no answers at the moment. I have no idea to be honest. “

Just as Zverev was sitting there; What he said, as he said; There he didn’t look like one who is now passing through one of the valleys who are there in an athlete career; But like someone who suspects that this career will not go as well as he had imagined it and everyone had predicted with a view of tennis talent. Worse: he looked like one who whitethat it will not go that way. He knows that he and a few other players, as he said in 2021, will not “divide” Grand Slam title among us-but that the probability, at all Wining a major title is getting smaller.

Zverev, shortly before his 28th birthday in the twelfth year of his profile career, could be asked a few questions and hope for answers, especially since the Australian Open when he was against the clearly lost final Jannik Sinner expressed the self -assessment that he was simply “not good enough”. The big question has been since then: do you still think of it yourself?

The non-Gut-Genug message directly on the square in Melbourne was connected to the thoughtful-friendly encounter with the reporters afterwards. In all the professional years before, the mood of Zverev was noticeable after defeats, not this time, and that inevitably led to the thought: Is the resignation? If this insane rage from which you can draw motivation is no longer there? If someone accepts that this door to the major victory is getting tighter; Too closely to go through after three lost finals? Because: Yes, he had reached the final in Melbourne, on the way there was no top ten player; Novak Djokovic had to give up injured in the semi -finals. Before that, he had played properly, but not world class – and then had little chance against Sinner.

Zverev does not seem to have any answers when it comes to the question of the causes

At the beginning of the season, Zverev had justified hopes of traveling to Europe as number one in the world rankings, for him to travel to Europe to the Frühlings-Sandplatz tournaments and as one of the very big favorites to the French Open in Paris. Now it is in the deepest crisis mode in early March. “I don’t need to think of number one in the world at the moment,” he said: “You have to win tournaments for that. I lose in the first rounds. ” The results since Melbourne: in Buenos Aires he lost his second game against Francisco Cerundolo (number 28 in the world). Rio: third match against Francisco Comesana. (86). Acapulco: Second match, weakened by food poisoning, against Learner Tien (84). And now the defeat in the California desert; First game, in one, against number 43 in the world rankings.

Not only does he seem to have no answers to questions about the causes. He himself says he is currently playing “terrible, that’s so easy. I am not nearly where I want to be.” He also doesn’t really seem to know where to look for answers. “A little bit of everything,” he said, for example, when asked, which he was not satisfied with. So: the first serve (“terrible”), he pushed the second over the net with 130 km/h in the third set. There are people who can have a ball faster throw. And the game from the baseline (“not good”). Yes, the clear defeat against Sinner is a bit after, food poisoning, perhaps the thoughts of the possible ascent to number one. But, as he said: “I can now sit here and look for excuses. I’m not playing good tennis right now, it’s that simple. “

His plan: “Train. I train a lot anyway, so after the Australian Open, for example the next day. ” One wanted to call him, the resigned-ratless and with a feeling of that, as he said, “sadness”: Look not for answers during training, but elsewhere; With new thoughts, ideas, maybe a little more optimism, more aggressively and braver and not in the comfort zone far behind the baseline and thus on the defensive. However, Zverev did not look as if he wanted to hear advice, and in general: For this knowledge, someone who found in the twelfth year of the profile career must be that the career threatens to run differently as it is assumed, either or not at all.