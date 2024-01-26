Alexander Zverev missed the Australian Open final. The Olympic tennis champion lost to the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals in Melbourne – despite temporarily leading by two sets.

Alexander Zverev narrowly missed making it to the final at the Australian Open. The Olympic tennis champion lost in the semifinals on Friday in Melbourne against his arch rival Daniil Medvedev from Russia 7:5, 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 6:7 (5:7), 3:6 and gave up a victory that was believed to be certain was still out of hand. Medvedev used his first match point after 4:18 hours.

In the final on Sunday, Medvedev will face the Italian Jannik Sinner, who somewhat surprisingly defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic 6:1, 6:2, 6:7 (6:8), 6:3. Sinner ended the Serb's strong series in Melbourne. It was the world number one's first defeat on the Yarra River after 2,195 days.