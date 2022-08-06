One of the references of tennis in the world Alexander Zverev He spoke and revealed that he has suffered from diabetes since he was 4 years old and that he would create a foundation to combat this disease.

“When I was little I didn’t think much about it, then more and more. I want to show that you can go very far with this disease. Now, many years later and also with the successes behind me, I feel comfortable and confident enough to make this initiative public”, he pointed out.

The 25-year-old German who has won 19 ATP titles, pointed out the idea is that people suffering from diabetes have the opportunity to treat themselves.

“You have to support children because they can still avoid getting diabetes with an active life and proper prevention,” he said.

“I am in the privileged situation of living the life I always wanted. My goal was to play tennis, travel to tournaments all over the world and be one of the best tennis players on the planet. That I have achieved it is mainly thanks to my parents and my brother, who always supported me unconditionally and continue to do so”, he added.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev after his historic victory against Novak Djokovic.

Last June 3, Zverev was injured in the Roland Garros semi-final, in the match against the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

The German twisted his ankle and left the pitch in a wheelchair, something he is still recovering from.

