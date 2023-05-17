After the round of 16 at the Masters tournament in Rome, Alexander Zverev sees no progress on the way to his former form and earlier self-confidence. Due to the 2: 6, 6: 7 (3: 7) defeat against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, he will also fall behind Jan-Lennard Struff in the new world rankings in the coming week and for the first time since August 2016 he will no longer be the highest-ranked German be a pro.

“I’m still 1000 kilometers away,” said the man from Hamburg in an interview with TV broadcaster Sky about his current level of performance. “To say you’re back you have to win at least once and I don’t do that. I’m out earlier than I would like. Somehow I can’t manage to get any further in the tournament at the moment.”

Struff overtakes Zverev

The semi-finals at the tournament in Dubai at the beginning of March remain the best performance this year.

“I have to win, and then it will work itself out. I don’t know what else to say now. At the moment this year I’m probably playing the worst tennis since 2015, 2016,” Zverev said less than two weeks before the start of the French Open. At the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, he injured his foot badly last year and had to pause for months.

Madrid finalist Struff (33) will now overtake the 26-year-old in the world rankings, but classifies this as irrelevant. “In Sascha we have someone who has been the clear number 1 in Germany for years. The fact that I’m now so close to him is only due to his long injury and that I again had no points to defend,” said Struff recently in an interview with the German Tennis Association and encouraged Zverev: “I’m sure that too he will soon be back up the rankings.”