Fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev called total denim the main trend of the summer of 2023

Russian and French fashion historian, art historian and theater designer Alexander Vasiliev named the main trend of the summer of 2023 to the Russians. He published the relevant information in his Telegram-channel.

The specialist said that total denim has become a popular trend this season. All-denim looks are in demand this summer, he says.

“The peak of popularity of this trend came in the 90s of the last century. Blue cotton fabric was used for sea sails. When the ships wound up their activities, these huge sails had to be put into production. And it was from this fabric, brought from France, that the first jeans were sewn in the USA, ”said the fashion historian.

Earlier in July, Alexander Vasilyev listed the things necessary for the holidays to the Russians. First of all, the expert said that on vacation it is necessary to have at least two swimsuits and a pareo that matches them in color. In addition, Vasiliev advised to bring sunglasses and a hat.