Stylist Alexander Vasiliev advised to abandon the elevator

Russian and French fashion historian, art critic and theater artist Alexander Vasilyev gave advice on losing weight for the sake of the figure of pop singer Polina Gagarina. He shared his thoughts on this topic with the publication “7 days”.

The specialist appreciated the outfit in which the singer took part in the filming of “New Year’s Blue Light”. So, the celebrity came to the event in a mini-length dress, decorated with sequins and a V-shaped neckline. “Her legs certainly allow her to wear that length. This sequined dress is definitely not for life, but you can go to a disco or go on stage to an artist who is confident in her figure, ”said the expert.

In this regard, Vasiliev gave recommendations for getting rid of excess weight. According to him, first of all, it is necessary to abandon the elevator. “Go up and down the stairs on foot, you will immediately lose those extra pounds, and your legs will become slimmer,” the source suggested.

In August, Vasiliev called Russian women ways to look slimmer. According to the stylist, you can hide those extra pounds with the help of tight peplum skirts. In addition, vertical lines in clothing will help improve the silhouette.